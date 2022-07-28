The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 39,836 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.7 %

DIS stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.