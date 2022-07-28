TFC Financial Management Buys 235 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TFC Financial Management grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.