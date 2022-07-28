Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.0% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

