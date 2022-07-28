Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 138 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $487.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.32. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.88.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

