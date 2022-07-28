Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 126,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.29 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

