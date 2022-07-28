Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,938 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

