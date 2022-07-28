Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $184,028.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at $33,836,890.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $184,028.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,836,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,472 shares of company stock worth $12,533,685. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.