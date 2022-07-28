abrdn plc Sells 1,373,764 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,373,764 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,710,000 after purchasing an additional 938,454 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

