Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $130.58 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

