Windsor Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HD opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $307.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

