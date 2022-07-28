Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $189,152,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE CF opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.