Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 69,703 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.