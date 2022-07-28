WorthPointe LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WorthPointe LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $307.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

