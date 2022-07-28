Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,197 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $95,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $97,310,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.