The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.