HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $307.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

