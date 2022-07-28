Versor Investments LP Buys 3,151 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PulteGroup Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
