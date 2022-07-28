Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

