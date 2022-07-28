DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $139.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.30.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.57.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

