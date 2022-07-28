M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

MTB opened at $172.98 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.29 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.