Sandy Spring Bank Has $58,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,739,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,942,000 after purchasing an additional 147,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,585,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

