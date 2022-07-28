Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Down to $75.84

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.84, but opened at $72.50. Best Buy shares last traded at $72.98, with a volume of 38,671 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,063 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,896 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

