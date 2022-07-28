Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 300 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64.

Alphabet Stock Up 7.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.