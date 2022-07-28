Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $261.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $247.00 to $261.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.57.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 17.9 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.