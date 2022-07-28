TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.46.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

