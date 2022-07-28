United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Daiwa Capital Markets to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.64.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.90 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.