West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 117,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 98,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

