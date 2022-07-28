Carter Financial Group INC. Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

