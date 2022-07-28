1,945 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Clorox by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.