Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

