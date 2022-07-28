First National Trust Co Purchases 6,503 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 98,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.2% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 67,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

