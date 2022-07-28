Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 442.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after buying an additional 131,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

