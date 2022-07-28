iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 783.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 171,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 69,116 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

COMT opened at $39.70 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60.

