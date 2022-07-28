Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

NYSE XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

