Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,742 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553,252 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

