One Day In July LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,310,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %

XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

