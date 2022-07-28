Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

