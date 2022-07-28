Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Cut by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 572,734 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Chevron worth $250,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

