Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

