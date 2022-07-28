McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $258.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.74. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

