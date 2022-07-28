Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

