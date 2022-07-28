Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.08.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.07. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

