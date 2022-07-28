Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,449 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after acquiring an additional 803,428 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $127.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

