Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. Splunk’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

