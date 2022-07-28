Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.16 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 52.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Duke Realty stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

