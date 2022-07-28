Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,448 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACM opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.