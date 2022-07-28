Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $339.62 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $341.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.