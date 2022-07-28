iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEF opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.