Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 405 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $338.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

