Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $318.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.01 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

